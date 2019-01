Cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar who played a key role in shaping up the career and life of Sachin Tendulkar passed away on January 2, 2019. He was 87 and died in Mumbai. Achrekar had been unwell for a while and had suffered from reduced mobility after a stroke in 2013. Every year, Tendulkar would meet his coach on Teacher's Day and share anecdotes on his learnings. (Express photo by Mohan Bane)