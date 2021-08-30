7 / 7

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze-winning result was put on hold due to a protest over his disability classification. It somewhat marred the upbeat mood in the Indian camp on the National Sports Day, which is the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers. It was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged. India's Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh told PTI that Vinod's medal stands for now till a decision on the matter by the technical officials likely to come on Monday. Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents. (Source: PCI)