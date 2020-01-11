8 / 10

For all the runs he scored and the victories he earned for India, Rahul Dravid's greatest achievement was probably to be The impenetrable Wall. He faced the most balls in Test history - 31,258 balls. Even Sachin Tendulkar, whose career began much before Dravid's and ended after him, is only second on the list of most balls faced in Test cricket to Dravid. (File Photo)