Sports Gallery Rafa Nadal, Bianca Andreescu capture US Open title While Nadal won his fourth US Open title, it was the first Grand Slam title for Candian teenager Bianca Andreescu. Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20. (Source: AP) Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting, nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Serena Williams on Saturday that put the brakes on the American's bid to equal the all-time record. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) The 33-year-old lefthander became second oldest U.S. Open champion in the professional era behind Australian Ken Rosewall, who was 35 when he lifted the title in 1970. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) "This victory means a lot especially because of the way the match became so difficult, so tough. These type of matches in the final of a Grand Slam make them special." said Nadal after the match. (Source: AP) "An amazing final – seemed that I had the match more or less, it has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career," Nadal said. (Source: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday. (Source: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Rafael Nadal of Spain stands with Rod Laver after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the mens singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Source: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Andreescu matched Williams' power throughout the slugfest and kept her composure under intense pressure to fend off a late comeback from the six-times champion. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) The 19-year-old dropped her racket after hitting a blistering forehand return winner on match point to seal victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium and collapsed on her back after embracing her defeated opponent. (Source: AP) Andreescu, the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era, prevented Williams from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. (Source: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)