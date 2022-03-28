Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- War is new normal, a trickle returns home under ‘illusion of safety’
- Will Smith has never played a villain on screen, but slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars turned him into one
- 'Non-Hindu' Bharatanatyam dancer barred from performing in Kerala temple
- Opinion: Reconciliation, not revenge, is the way forward in Kashmir
- Explained: Who is a ‘minority’ in India? Here’s what courts have said
- Jagadesh Kumar: 'Even if I get 70%...I can take CUET… this entire focus on high scores will go away'
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open 2022March 28, 2022 5:29:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Kerala HC directs state to restrict govt employees from joining strike
- CitiesBirbhum violence: 5 BJP MLAs, including Suvendu, suspended after members clash in Assembly
- EntertainmentHere's why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage for this joke about wife, explained
- EntertainmentSS Rajamouli's RRR is a hat tip to diversity, thumbs down to hate
- TrendingThis is who Mumbai police are endorsing for ‘Best Actor’
- TrendingNow, walk over waves on this floating bridge in Kerala
- SportsEasy as Swiss cheese for Sindhu
- SportsSaudi Arabian GP: Jehan Daruvala claims second podium of F2 season
- OpinionBeijing wants ‘business as usual’. But Delhi is having none of it
- What’s behind the new anti-India campaign in the Maldives?
- LifestyleLakmé Fashion Week 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva
- TechnologyHow Reels is driving big success for Instagram with short videos