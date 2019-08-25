Sports Gallery PV Sindhu smashes her way to gold, makes history at BWF World Championships PV Sindhu won her first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after losing in two consecutive finals in 2017 and 2018. PV Sindhu won straight eight points in the first game to take an early lead in the first game. (Source: Reuters) Nozomi Okuhara, gold medallist in 2017, struggled to keep pace with Sindhu's verve, losing the first game by 7-21. (Source: Reuters) PV Sindhu started the second game taking a 2-0 lead and maintained the momentum from the first game. (Source: Reuters) Nozomi Okuhara levelled it initially before being outplayed by her Indian opponent in the second game. (Source: AP Photo) PV Sindhu took the second game by 21-7, and won her first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after two consecutive silvers. (Source: Reuters) PV Sindhu was defeated by Nozomi Okuhara in the final in 2017, but the tables turned this time around in Basel. (Source: Reuters) PV Sindhu forged history after becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships. (Source: Reuters)