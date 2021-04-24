Latest news
- Death rate low, but new Covid infections spiral in Punjab
- Railways faces Covid heat as over 93,000 workers infected
- Covid hearing: Salve pulls out as amicus, SC flays criticism of order
- NITI Aayog seeks help from civil society groups in fighting Covid
- West Bengal: Negative covid report must for fliers from surge states
- Pak trust offers ambulance fleet to India in Covid crisis, writes to Modi
- Uttar Pradesh: Highest single-day jump with 37,328 cases & 199 deaths
Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai IndiansApril 24, 2021 1:17:35 pm
- Single O2 cylinder between them, three wait outside GTB Hospital in Delhi
- CitiesGurgaon Max Hospital SOS: '2 hours of O2 left’
- EntertainmentNeha Kakkar celebrates 6 months anniversary with Rohanpreet Singh: 'He makes me fall in love with myself even more'
- TrendingThai monks light 3,30,000 candles on Earth Day, stunning video wows many online
- TrendingIPL 2021: As KL Rahul and Chris Gayle help PBKS register win against MI, it's raining memes online
- SportsDevdutt Padikkal: A star in the making
- SportsPunjab Kings back to winning ways as Rohit Sharma & Co falter once again
- OpinionThe political project of Hindutva is up against many contradictions
- Infections after Covid-19 vaccination
- LifestyleOral hygiene: Simple, natural ways to keep bad breath at bay
- TechnologyZoom Escaper allows you to disrupt your calls and leave early