Sports Gallery Pro Kabaddi League: Pawan Sehrawat stars as Bengaluru Bulls clinch title Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls clinched the title after beating Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final. Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants 38-33 in a pulsating final to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title here on Saturday. Sehrawat accumulated 22 points in his 25 raids and turned the match on its head as he single-handedly took the southern outfit to a memorable win. Their second-best player was Sumit Singh (3 points). (Source: PTI) It was heartbreak for Gujarat yet again like the last season, when they ended up as runners-up. Pawan was the difference between the two teams as he pulled back his side into the game after trailing 9-16 after the first half at the NSCI Dome at Worli. The two teams showed amazing skills, that included super tackles and raids, and were locked at 7-7 with eight minutes to go for the completion of first half. But then Gujarat seemed to have found the momentum as they surged ahead 11-7 with a couple of successful raids and tackles. And then Gujarat inflicted an 'all-out' on their opponents to increase their lead to 15-9. At the half-way mark, Gujarat led 16-9. (Source: AP) The turning point came when Sehrawat grabbed six points for his side after two all outs on Gujarat. Bengaluru went home richer by Rs 3 crore while Gujarat bagged Rs 1.80 crore as prize money.