Must Read
- Book by Jarnail Singh: ‘Decision-making was much quicker during Vajpayee period’
- Lawyer points to court’s ‘bad mood’, gets adjournment
- Explained: What did the Harappan people really eat?
- Haryana Hurricane: Shafali Verma
- TMC MP Derek O’Brien writes to House panel to take up ‘arbitrary’ flight ban on Kunal Kamra
- Horoscope, February 21, 2020
Poonam Yadav spins India to resounding win vs Australia in T20 World Cup openerPublished: February 21, 2020 6:12:30 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- US, Taliban say they will sign agreement on Feb 29 following violence cut pact
- Pakistan remains in FATF's greylist, gets stern warning on terror funding
- EntertainmentShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: The chase of love
- EntertainmentYeh Ballet movie review: The Netflix film stays respectful to the dance form
- Trending'We want change': Seattle school students stage mass protest after LGBT teachers 'forced' to resign
- TrendingT20 World Cup: As India defeat Australia in opening match, fans can't stop gushing over Poonam Yadav
- SportsPoonam inspires India to decimate Australia in World T20 opener
- SportsIndia fall to Kiwis' mix of bouncer barrage
- OpinionDisappointing as Kejriwal’s silences may be, AAP succeeded because it has a programme
- How crop insurance changes
- LifestyleThe best Butter Chicken in India is in Delhi, I've been told: Marco Pierre White
- TechnologyNetflix testing out access at Rs 5 only for the first month in India