Most read
- Follow Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Assam Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Follow Kerala Election Results 2021 Live Updates here
- Need pause to break transmission, key members of Govt’s Covid-19 task force ‘push hard’ for national lockdown
- Assembly polls results today: Covid rules in place, a wait for verdict
- Bengal: In Bolpur’s dedicated Covid facility, overworked staff, fear of beds running out
- Varanasi: Hospitals feel the strain as patients from other districts, states queue up
- Second wave, second phase: As numbers rise, capacities of small towns will be tested
- How Mumbai tackled the rising curve
- Dr Anthony S Fauci on India’s Covid Crisis: ‘Shut down the country for a few weeks…'
Pollard blasts Mumbai past Chennai’s 218 in IPL thrillerUpdated: May 2, 2021 11:06:07 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- At a Bengal Covid facility, overworked staff, fear of beds running out
- India reports 3.92 lakh Covid cases, 3689 deaths; 14-day lockdown in Odisha
- Entertainment100 years of Satyajit Ray: Manikda and the little songs of his cherished road
- EntertainmentOn Dwayne Johnson's birthday, can you smell what The Rock is cooking?
- TrendingMan finds twins' balloon with wishlist 650 miles away, travels to surprise them with gifts
- TrendingPakistani artistes' soulful rendition of 'Arziyan' in solidarity with India's Covid-19 crisis wins hearts online
- SportsAditi Mutatkar: The girl who lived in Saina Nehwal's shadow
- SportsMI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard powers Mumbai with 34-ball 87*
- OpinionFrom crisis to catastrophe
- Capacities of small towns will be tested in second wave
- LifestyleHair grows only a certain length and then stops. Here's why
- TechnologyHP Chromebook 11a review: Is it worth it?