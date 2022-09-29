PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
September 29, 2022 9:55:37 pm
Firecrackers light up the sky during the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
A man waves the tricolor national flag during the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
People attend the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the opening ceremony of 36th National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @Nat_Games_Guj** Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_29_2022_000283B)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Official mascot for the National Games 2022- Savaj, the Asiatic lion, is also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_29_2022_000286B)
Ahmedabad: Fireworks over the Narendra Modi Stadium during inauguration of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_29_2022_000289B)