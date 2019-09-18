Photos: Virat Kohli’s 22nd T20I fifty guides India to 7-wicket win over South Africa

Toggle Menu Sections
Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket surpassing Rohit Sharma's tally of runs with his unbeaten 52-ball 72 knock

Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of South African player Rassie van der Dussen during the 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali (Source: PTI)

South Africa's Temba Bavuma prepares to play a shot during the second T20 international match between India and South Africa, in Mohali (Source: AP)

South Africa's Quinton de Kock raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa, in Mohali (Source: PTI)

South Africa's David Miller walks back to pavilion after he was dismissed by India's Hardik Pandya during the second T20 international match between India and South Africa, in Mohali, (Source: AP)

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after dismissing Indian batsman Rohit Sharma during 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali, (Source: PTI)

India's Shikhar Dhawan walks off the pitch after being dismissed during 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali (Source: PTI)

A fan tries to run towards the pitch during 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali (Source: PTI)

Indian captain Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during 2nd T-20 match between India and South Africa in Mohali (Source: PTI)

