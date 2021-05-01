8 / 9

Harpreet Brar also managed to pick the prized wicket of AB De Villiers in his final over, to cap off a fine spell of 3/19. Rajat Patidar however continued to wage the war for his franchise, as he got a four and a six off Deepak Hooda’s first over as Bangalore got back to a run rate of six an over after 14. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)