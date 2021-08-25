Must Read
- Narayan Rane arrest: Battle lines sharpen ahead of key polls
- In hiding overseas, head of Afghanistan’s poll panel rues: 20 years of progress lost
- Mohd Abbas Sheikh killed: Planner, recruiter, militant for 26 yrs, he was most wanted
- Explained: The saroop of Sikh Holy Book
- Video shows Anil Parab giving orders to police to arrest Narayan Rane
- ‘Raped’ by BSP MP, woman who set herself on fire dies; family says was being harassed
- Army gets new grenades to replace World War 1-era ones
- Rookie turned regular, how Siraj is unbreakable and undroppable
- e-Shram portal: A database for unorganised sector workers
Paralympics 2020: Steely resolve and extraordinary courage on displayUpdated: August 25, 2021 1:05:36 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says MHA
- CitiesNarayan Rane's arrest justified, but no need to keep him in custody: Court
- EntertainmentKaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan show can attract new audiences? We can't say 'lock kiya jaye'
- EntertainmentFaissal Khan on brother Aamir Khan's divorce with Kiran Rao, his decision to not marry: 'I can't afford a wife'
- Trending'Porch pirate': Bear steals Amazon package from woman's home, video goes viral
- TrendingWatch: Bird's 'extraordinary' singing skills leave netizens impressed
- SportsIndia unchanged and unchained
- SportsPrequel and sequel of Bumrah’s 10-ball over to Anderson at Lord’s
- OpinionWhy India needs an NHS-like healthcare model
- Elgar case: What NIA draft charges say, against whom
- LifestyleUnderstanding 'inactive lifestyle' and its effect on the back, spine, and neck
- TechnologyGoogle for India 2021 event live updates