- Horoscope Today, May 27, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- What next for HCQ after enrolment freeze?
- As Shramik Special trains ‘stray’, Rlys notifies ‘route rationalisation’ to explain diversions
- In Hyderabad, 328 cases, 18 deaths in a week; new areas in spotlight
- Searching for son, Gujarat woman stranded in Dehradun for 2 months
- Over 4.4K jobs cut by 5 major Indian companies in 1 month
- Explained: Why locusts are being sighted in urban areas, what it can mean for crops
Pandemic turns Egyptian football player into a street vendorPublished: May 27, 2020 4:05:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amid tensions at LAC, China says situation at India border 'stable and controllable'
- Why can’t private hospitals awarded free land treat Covid-19 patients at no cost, asks Supreme Court
- EntertainmentFirst of Many: Purab Kohli revisits Hip Hip Hurray
- EntertainmentAmar Akbar Anthony: How a 1970s film spoke of India as a robust, democratic and plural space
- TrendingUnaware of owner's death, dog waits at Wuhan hospital for three months
- TrendingCompany apologises for atta maker ad that said a maid's hands 'may be infected'
- SportsAlireza Firouzja: Champ in the making
- SportsTeenaged gamer Amith Kutti gets the real wheel
- OpinionOnline education must supplement, not replace, physical sites of learning
- Why the present heatwave in North India is unusual
- LifestyleAmid lockdown, is chemotherapy and cancer care at home the way forward?
- TechnologyI spent some days with Vivo V19 and here are my thoughts