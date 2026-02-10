Pakistan greenlights India clash in T20 World Cup 2026, ICC averts $174M Loss
Pakistan reverses boycott plan and confirms participation in the high-stakes India match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo
Updated: February 10, 2026 14:11 IST
Pakistan initially instructed its cricket team to boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India scheduled for February 15 in Colombo
ICC sources warned that a cancellation of the marquee India-Pakistan fixture could have resulted in an estimated revenue loss of $174 million, affecting broadcasters, ticket sales, and sponsors
The potential financial setback underscored the commercial and global significance of the India-Pakistan rivalry in international cricket
Following diplomatic outreach from multiple “friendly countries,” Pakistan’s government reconsidered its stance on the match
Back-channel discussions were held involving officials from Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, and the ICC to resolve the impasse
Pakistan had earlier expressed support for Bangladesh Cricket Board after BCB’s request to shift matches away from India was denied, prompting ICC to briefly consider replacing Bangladesh with Scotland
Late Monday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement urging Pakistan to proceed with its scheduled February 15 fixture against India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, reinforcing diplomatic and sporting cooperation
Subsequently, the Government of Pakistan formally directed its national team to participate in the India match, confirming its return to the tournament schedule
The India-Pakistan clash remains one of cricket’s biggest spectacles — India has won 6 of 7 T20 World Cup encounters against Pakistan, with Pakistan’s only win coming in the 2021 edition