MUST READ
- At least 26 Maoists killed in encounter in Gadchiroli, say police
- Falguni Nayar: The Nykaa among Nayaks
- Colonel’s brother also with Assam Rifles, parents just back from Manipur visit
- Vande Bharat to Katra to be ‘pure veg’ as IRCTC aims for Sattvik certificate
- Opinion: On Nehru’s birthday, we should remember his contribution and not berate him for his mistakes
- Opinion: Poison that is being spread in the polity of India has seeped into cricket stadia
- Gujarat BJP divided over non-veg food stall row
Neeraj Chopra, Sunil Chhetri and 10 others receive Khel RatnaNovember 14, 2021 3:34:42 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: Key takeaways from the Glasgow Climate meet
- North East IndiaTwo journalists booked while reporting in Tripura
- EntertainmentInside Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding celebrations: Watch proposal and couple’s romantic dance
- EntertainmentChildren's Day: Mira Rajput shares cute picture of daughter Misha, Saba posts pics of Jeh, Taimur Ali Khan. See here
- TrendingBabar Azam receives heartfelt letter from young fan, he replies to 'kind letter' by 'future captain'
- TrendingPeruvian family buys husky, turns out to be Andean fox
- SportsA connoisseur's final: New Zealand versus Australia
- SportsNZ v AUS Playing XI: Seifert for Conway the only change for final
- OpinionCricket is a game, not war
- Why cabinet reshuffle is likely in Rajasthan, its significance
- LifestyleCeleb wedding: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa ditch traditional juttis for comfy sneakers
- TechnologyFashion-Tech collaborations that stunned the world in 2021