NBA Finals 2026: Knicks complete record finals comeback, take 3-1 lead over Spurs
New York Knicks set record for biggest NBA Finals comeback, rally from 29 points down to beat San Antonio Spurs 107-106
June 11, 2026 14:46 IST
June 11, 2026 14:46 IST
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The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday night (Source: Photo by AP)
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OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the rally, giving the Knicks a 3-1 lead and three chances to win the championship (Source: Photo by AP)
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It looked impossible early, when the Spurs rolled to a 27-point halftime lead. But Brunson helped bring the Knicks back with 36 points and Anunoby finished with 33 (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Knicks had their 13-game winning streak snapped in Game 3 and seemed headed for a second straight defeat throughout the first half as The Spurs started out awesome but then were awful (Source: Photo by AP)
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No team had come from more than 24 points down in a finals game, when Boston did it against the Lakers in 2008, since the NBA began keeping detailed play-by-play for all four quarters in 1997 (Source: Photo by AP)
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The only bigger comeback on record in any playoff game was 31 points by the Los Angeles Clippers against Golden State in Game 2 of a first-round series in 2019 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs opened the biggest halftime lead by a visiting team in the finals (Source: Photo by AP)
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But the young Spurs, who made 11 of their first 16 3-pointers, went cold in the second half, going 3 for 17 behind the arc as the Knicks outscored them 58-30 (Source: Photo by AP)
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“We got on our heels — we missed some shots,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Knicks, who have just two titles in their 80-year history and hadn't even been to the NBA Finals since 1999, have a 3-1 lead and three chances to win the best-of-seven series (Source: Photo by AP)