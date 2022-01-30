5 / 7

"It was one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "I don't know what to say. For me, it's just amazing. Being honest, one month and a half ago, I did not know if I will be able to be back on the tour and play tennis again. And today, in front of all of you (the crowd), having this trophy with me... you really don't know how much I fought to be here." (Source: Reuters)