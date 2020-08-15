Independence Day 2020
- Follow India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates
- 'Make for World' is PM Narendra Modi's new call
- Google Doodle celebrates India's diverse culture
- Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans
- Projects on Gangetic Dolphin, Asiatic Lions to be launched soon: PM Modi
- For dominion India, real independence did not come in 1947
- How the tech world is celebrating Independence Day
- Balasubrahmanyam, Hema Malini, Mohanlal feature in new rendition of Vande Mataram
- Three editors talk about the demand for books on Indian history
- Committed to holding assembly elections in J&K: PM Modi
- In next 1,000 days, every village to be connected with optical fibre: PM Modi
- India will soon have a new cyber security policy, says PM
- Lakshadweep to be connected with undersea optical fibre cable in 1,000 days: PM Modi
- Explained: Behind PM Modi’s three big digital announcements
- Under National Digital Health Mission, every Indian to get unique health ID
- PM Modi: Will relook at right age of marriage for women
- India’s sovereignty is biggest priority: PM Modi
- What our brave soldiers can do, the world has seen in Ladakh: PM Modi
- National Research Foundation will catalyse innovation, aid progress, says PM
- What PM Modi said on availability of Covid-19 vaccines
MS Dhoni finishes off in style, calls quits on 16-year careerUpdated: August 15, 2020 10:16:55 pm
