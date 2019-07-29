Sports Gallery MS Dhoni enjoys a game of football with Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai before heading for Army duties MS Dhoni was seen playing football with actor Arjun Kapoor two days before heading to Kashmir for Army duty. MS Dhoni was spotted playing football with actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai on Sunday, 28 July. Dhoni has been in news lately for deciding to undertake patrolling, guard and post duty with his battalion in Kashmir. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Reported to be an event for charity, Dhoni, whose love for football is widely known, supported ‘Playing for Humanity’ jersey,(Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) MS Dhoni’s decision to serve the Indian Army comes after his approach in the World Cup 2019 came under scrutiny and speculations began to mount over his retirement from international cricket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor was also spotted at the game. Two days earlier, Bollywood actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan were seen with Arjun playing football in heavy rain on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) In a statement, the Indian Army said,”Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19." (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Dhoni had ruled himself out of India’s upcoming series against West Indies due to his commitments with the Territorial Army. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)