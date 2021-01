Moments to cherish: India’s remarkable 3-wicket win in Brisbane to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy





India's Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as he receives treatment after he is hit while batting. Cheteshwar Pujara surpassed all pain threshold barriers to keep India on course for a challenging 328-run target. (AP Photo)

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, reacts during play on the final day of the fourth cricket Test. The fifth-day pitch at the Gabba seemed to be pretty flat with not much help for the Australia pacers. (AP Photo)

Indian fans celebrate on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia. (AP Photo)

India's Rishabh Pant falls as he hits the ball for four runs during play on the final day. Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89. (AP Photo)

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday. India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo)

Indian players celebrate after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket Test at the Gabba. India had won a historic Test series Down Under two years back and now the team is cherishing back-to-back series victory. (AP Photo)