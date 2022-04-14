Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Colombo needs more, India may up aid by $2 billion
- Also in Khargone, a flicker of hope: ‘Our friendship is beyond religion’
- Not invited to meetings, asked about decisions, why have me: Hardik lashes out at Cong
- Explained: Why lemons are so costly now
- ‘No love jihad’: CPM steps in day after leader questions DYFI worker’s interfaith marriage
- Centre should have objected to Antony Blinken’s remark on ‘rights abuses’ in India: Sharad Pawar
- Umran Malik: From a 'Gully Boy' to making 150kph the new normal in IPL
MI vs PBKS in pics: Punjab hand Mumbai 5th successive loss in IPLApril 14, 2022 10:49:08 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Cities‘No love jihad’: CPM steps in day after leader questions interfaith marriage
- People can have views but know which vote banks drive that: Jaishankar on US's human rights remark
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding LIVE UPDATES
- EntertainmentAhead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, here is a timeline of their love story
- TrendingWatch: Five men fall into drain after slab collapses in Rajasthan
- TrendingElderly skydivers attempt to set new world record. Watch video
- SportsIPL 2022: Punjab Kings leave Mumbai Indians winless
- SportsUmran Malik: From a 'Gully Boy' to making 150kph the new normal in IPL
- OpinionPutin may lose, but Putinism will survive
- The Neptune missile that damaged a Russian warship
- LifestyleKareena, Karisma wow in traditional ensembles at Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony
- TechnologyKolhapur-based software engineer among Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ winners