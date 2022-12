1 / 16

The closing ceremony for the World Cup featured artists from around the world performing songs from the official soundtrack of the tournament in Qatar. The performers at Lusail stadium included Nigerian singer Davido and Qatari-based songwriter Aisha, Congolese artist Gims and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna. The show, featuring fireworks and a light show, was meant to celebrate the world coming together for the monthlong tournament in the Gulf emirate. (AP)