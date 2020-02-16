Must Read
- ‘Labelling dissent as anti-national strikes at heart of democracy’
- J&K: Shah Faesal booked under PSA for ‘soft separatism’
- UP varsity student found unconscious in a sack; IG denies abduction, gangrape
- Centre favoured telcos by deferring recovery: Congress
- Assam NRC list in a limbo: ‘Will they take me away?’
Mayank Agarwal gets cake on his face for his 29th birthday in HamiltonUpdated: February 16, 2020 9:50:19 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CAA protest: Poet gets Rs 1 cr notice for cost of police deployment in UP
- Plenary meet begins today: Pakistan likely to remain on FATF grey list
- EntertainmentFilmfare Awards 2020 winners: The complete list
- EntertainmentSidharth Shukla on being called the 'fixed winner' of Bigg Boss 13: Feel sorry for people who have such thoughts
- TrendingTwinkle Khanna pranked Akshay Kumar on Valentine's Day and their banter won the Internet
- Trending'Beautiful mess': Netizens can't have enough of this baby enjoying his dinner
- SportsThere’s nothing Kane Williamson can’t
- SportsAuditions are still open for India's Test against Kiwis
- OpinionIt is only when right-wing leaders politicise their religion that Constitution is violated
- Explained: Why this Antarctic trip matters
- LifestyleThe Last Encyclopaedic Mind
- TechnologyThe Vivo Blog: Coronavirus impacts APEX 2020 launch, V19 Pro coming to India