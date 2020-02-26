8 / 8

At the 2016 Australian Open, where Williams beat her in the quarterfinals, Sharapova tested positive for the newly banned drug meldonium. After initially getting a two-year suspension, Sharapova appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced the penalty, ruling she bore ``less than significant fault'' in the case and could not ``be considered to be an intentional doper.'' Since returning from that suspension in 2017, Sharapova managed to reach only one major quarterfinal. (Source: Reuters)