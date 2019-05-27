Sports Gallery Manchester United pump in five goals against Bayern Munich in 1999 Treble reunion Sir Alex Ferguson on Sunday returned to the dugout at Old Trafford as Manchester United legends pumped in five goals against Bayern Munich legends in the Treble Reunion clash. Sir Alex Ferguson on Sunday returned to the dugout at Old Trafford as Manchester United legends pumped in five goals against Bayern Munich legends in the Treble Reunion clash. It was the first time Ferguson, 77, had managed a United team since his retirement in 2013. (Reuters) It was the first time Ferguson spent time on the pitch since undergoing a major surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage in May 2018. (Reuters) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the current United manager, scored a fourth-minute opener after a skilfull combination between Dwight Yorke and Jesper Blomqvist to provide the Norweigian with a simple tap-in. (Reuters) United legend David Beckham got the loudest cheer every time he took a corner or delivered a lofted ball inside the box. (Reuters) Despite being a charity event, Jaap Stam's ruthless defending saw three Bayern players falling on the pitch in a 10-second cameo. (Reuters) Dwight Yorke doubled United's lead just before the half time interval as he successfully converted an incoming cross by Jesper Blomqvist. (Reuters) Later in the second half, Nicky Butt and Louis Saha joined the party as United extended their lead to 4-0. (Reuters) Beckham made sure he was not left out and in the dying moments of the match the former England skipper dribbled past a Bayern defender before firing the ball high into the net to trigger one of the biggest cheer of the day. (Reuters)