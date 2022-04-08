Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- Despite Russia’s red flag, why India put foot down in its tightrope walk
- Explained: Indonesia’s palm oil crisis
- People from different states should speak in Hindi, not English: Amit Shah
- Tourists throng Valley: 50 flights a day and night
- Pakistan Supreme Court quashes Deputy Speaker’s ruling, Imran Khan to face no-trust vote on Saturday
- Eight including journalist stripped at MP police station; probe ordered
- Gorakhnath temple attack: In video, accused speaks of harassment
- IPL 2022: Super Giants make Capital gains
LSG vs DC in pics: Lucknow Super Giants slay Delhi CapitalsApril 8, 2022 11:21:18 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessRBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, lowers GDP forecast to 7.2%
- People from different states should speak in Hindi, not English: Shah
- EntertainmentYami Gautam says ‘some high-end designers don't give you their outfits’, shares why she wore her mother's saree on her wedding
- EntertainmentHappy birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa's overnight pan-India success was years in the making
- TrendingElon Musk made Twitter’s board member, netizens wonder what his next move would be
- TrendingThis woman drove a cargo lorry from Kerala to Kashmir. Watch video
- SportsIPL 2022: Super Giants make Capital gains
- SportsIPL 2022: MS Dhoni believes if CSK stick to the process, results will take care of themselves
- OpinionBRICS and the creation of a multipolar world
- What's the problem with the CPM?
- LifestylePopping these three supplements can cause acne; know more here
- TechnologyTata Neu app: What does it offer, glitches at launch and everything else