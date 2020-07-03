7 / 7

Former title holders beat Liverpool 4-0 as Kevin De Bruyne converted the penalty in the 25th minute, Sterling doubled the lead 10 minutes later. The 20-year-old Foden made it 3-0, firing past Alisson after a swift exchange with Kevin De Bruyne. Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s outstretched touch turned it into his own net to complete the 4-0 drubbing. (Source: Reuters)