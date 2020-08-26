1 / 10

After being associated with FC Barcelona for nearly two decades, star footballer Lionel Messi has finally decided to leave the Catalan side. While the footballer is yet to announce his new team, we take a look at the time he spent at Camp Nou, where he won six Ballon d’Or awards and helped the club win 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. Messi first appeared in the senior team in the year 2005. (Reuters)