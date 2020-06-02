6 / 10

Lewis Hamilton has called out the "white dominated" world of Formula One for its silence amid the ongoing protests. He wrote: "I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice. Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you ... are and I see you..." (Source: Reuters)