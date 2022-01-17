6 / 7

In the doubles final, Satwik and Chirag tried to engage their rivals in long rallies and had a two-point lead at the first interval, which they stretched to 18-13, but the Indonesians reduced the deficit to 16-18 before the Indian prevailed with Satwik's smashes coming to their rescue. Fast-paced rallies were the norm in the second game as Ahsan and Satiawan grabbed a three-point lead at 9-6 early in the second game. The Indian pair managed to grab a slender 11-10 lead but the world number two drew parity at 17-17. The Indonesians soon moved to a game point with a tap by Ahsan. What followed was a tense battle as points changed hands frequently. However, the Indians showed better nerves to emerge winners with the Indonesian pair squandering five game points. (Source: BAI)