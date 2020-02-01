Must Read
- Horoscope Today, February 1, 2020: Check astrological prediction
- Kerala falls back on Nipah formula: Tracing virus patient’s contacts
- Economic Survey: Why it underlines wealth creation, PSU strategic sale
- Man who inspired youth says will ‘counter Shaheen Bagh’
- Ind vs NZ: Black Cap-itulation
- Party won’t meddle with AAP subsidies: Electric scooters, clean water in BJP manifesto
- AAP hopes ‘terrorist’ jibe is BJP undoing, drives message home
- Farrukhabad hostage crisis: House stocked with explosives, resembled a bunker
Tears, jerseys of every seat and LeBron James’ touching tribute to Kobe BryantUpdated: February 1, 2020 11:50:55 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Union Budget 2020 highlights: Agricuture push by govt, focus on doubling farmers' income
- Budget 2020 LIVE updates
- EntertainmentFast and Furious 9 trailer: It's Vin Diesel vs John Cena this time
- EntertainmentMovies in February 2020: Shikara, Love Aaj Kal, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more
- TrendingBudget 2020 reactions live updates: Here is what people are expecting from the upcoming budget
- TrendingUS: Twitterati in dilemma as a goat and a dog show up as candidates for honorary mayor position in Vermont
- SportsKiwis falter at the finish line… again
- SportsNeed proof of NZ's deep-lying vulnerability in Super Over? Here are six
- OpinionIncitements by BJP leaders aim to polarise society, create violent identities — not just win elections
- Coronavirus a public health emergency; what does WHO declaration mean?
- LifestylePriyanka Chopra reveals the trick that kept her risky Grammys gown in place
- TechnologyHMD Global's Feb 23 event: Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 could launch