Bihar polls
- Only a person with 56-inch chest can serve the poor, says JP Nadda
- Caste Maths: Why EBC is the ABC for the Big Three
- Shatrughan Sinha's son, Sharad Yadav's daughter in Congress final list
- Interview with AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi
- Target 5 lakh kits, women lead Patna’s Covid race for polls
- At labour chowks, lockdown shadow over Nitish sushasan
- Meira Kumar interview: 'Referendum is a big word…but yes, Modi work will be talked about'
- Jitan Ram Manjhi: The man of many U-turns looks to turn a corner
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
KXIP return to winning ways against RCBUpdated: October 16, 2020 1:09:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- The comparison between India, Bangladesh per capita GDP
- Bihar Live: PM to hold 12 rallies from Oct 23
- EntertainmentPutham Pudhu Kaalai review: Amazon Prime Video anthology fails to deliver
- EntertainmentKumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19
- TrendingWatch: Vulture hitching ride on paraglider’s selfie stick gets millions of views
- TrendingThis image of newborn baby 'trying to remove' doctor's mask becomes symbol of hope
- SportsRCB vs KXIP: Punjab make heavy weather of simple chase
- SportsRCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli explains why AB De Villiers was sent at no. 6
- OpinionThe Hathras case is symptomatic of the disappearance of Dalit politics
- The comparison between India, Bangladesh per capita GDP
- LifestyleWorld Food Day 2020: How many of these domestic food destinations have you visited?
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review