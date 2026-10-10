8 / 14

Kumkum's father fulfilled a commitment he had made to her when she cleared selection trials. "I want an EV scooty if I win a medal," she had demanded, before forgetting about it. The father scrambled though after the third medal came, but was told of a waiting period of 3 months booking. When the owner heard of who it was for, he decorated the whole shop in a sports theme and welcomed the father to collect the bike and take it home. Parked outside her home, it awaits a helmet, license and some free time, even as a steady stream of visitors came home to visit her. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)