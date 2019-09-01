Toggle Menu Sections
Kolkata derby: Old rivalry resumes as Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in Calcutta Football Leaguehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/kolkata-derby-mohun-bagan-vs-east-bengal-calcutta-football-league-5956309/

Kolkata derby: Old rivalry resumes as Mohun Bagan take on East Bengal in Calcutta Football League

Kolkata was painted in the colours of their two biggest clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as the old rivalry resumed in Calcutta Football League 2019 with the two sides clashing at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Kolkata was painted in the colours of Kolkata's two biggest clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as the old rivalry resumd in Calcutta Football League 2019 with the two sides clashing at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

Kolkata all geared up for the city derby. Supporters of Mohun Bagan ahead of the clash. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

An East Bengal supporter outside the stadium. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

Fans break into chants outside the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the big clash in Kolkata. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

The Maidan heavyweights missed out on dream date in the Durand Cup summit clash here last week after East Bengal made a semi-final exit. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

The I-League runners-up, East Bengal, with a well-oiled unit under Menendez, start as favourites. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

Mohun Bagan are still grappling to find a perfect combination under fellow Spaniard Kibu Vicuna. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

In his first derby test, Vicuna's biggest concern would be to organise his porous defence which has already leaked five goals in three matches to succumb to seventh place in their title defence with four points. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

The last season's derby saw both team play out a 2-2 draw while East Bengal, who have six points from three matches to occupy fourth place, won both their legs against their arch-rivals in the I-League. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

Both teams' coach have criticised the afternoon (3pm) kickoff for the crucial derby that would determine the title race. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

The I-League runners-up, East Bengal, with a well-oiled unit under Menendez. (Source: Express Photo by Rahul Sadhu)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android