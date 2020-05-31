5 / 14

Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the record to score the fastest century in red-ball cricket on debut, has been nominated by the BCCI for Arjuna Awards. He is also the only batsman in the world to have to won consecutive golden bats in the ICC Champions Trophy. Among other records, Dhawan is the quickest Indian batsman to complete 2000 and 3000 runs in the 50-over format and the second-fastest from the country to score 4000 and 5000 runs in the same format.