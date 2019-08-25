Toggle Menu Sections
Kemar Roach vs India: Luckless hosts put to sword by captain, vice-captainhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/sports-gallery/kemar-roach-west-indies-vs-india-luckless-hosts-put-to-sword-by-captain-vice-captain-1st-test-day-35934653/

Kemar Roach vs India: Luckless hosts put to sword by captain, vice-captain

Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first Test against the West Indies on Day 3 on Saturday. Kemar Roach struck the figure of a lonely warrior for the hosts, as he toiled without luck throughout the day.

Resuming at the overnight score of 189 for eight, Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins stuck together for 103 balls, forging a crucial 41-run partnership for the ninth wicket to take West Indies close to the Indian total. Holder kept a calm head and guided his younger partner Cummins brilliantly to get as close as possible to the Indian total. (AP Photo)

The Indian bowlers found it difficult to break the stubborn partnership between Holder and Cummins as they needed 85 balls in the opening session of the third day to dislodge the stand. The partnership was finally broken when Holder edged a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in the 74th over. (AP Photo)

The tale of the Indian second innings was of a battle fought between the visitors and Kemar Roach. Roach was the most threatening bowler from West Indies, but he had no luck. Here, he gestures after bowling a particularly stingy delivery to KL Rahul. (AP Photo)

KL Rahul eventually fell to a very strange shot, which had Sunil Gavaskar raging on air that Rahul has lost his capacity for patience after having achieved success in white-ball cricket. Rahul got across the crease and tried to sweep Roston Chase, only to be bowled around his legs. (AP Photo)

Like in the first innings, Roston Chase, whose credentials as a frontline spinner is still questionable, got the first 2 wickets for West Indies. He got the wickets of both the Indian openers in the 2nd innings. (AP Photo)

One of the biggest indicators of Kemar Roach's greatness on Day 3 was that he got Cheteshwar Pujar bowled out - a rare feat. He bowled a leg cutter that jagged back in to dislodge Pujara's bails. India lost three wickets after lunch and it looked like Roach could get West Indies back into the game. Here, Roach reacts angrily, presumably still angry at not having been brought on earlier, as captain Jason Holder tries to gauge whether Roach is still on talking terms with him. (AP Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli joined hands to rebuid the Indian innings after the three quick wickets and the duo played without taking any risk to keep the visitors’ nose ahead. They saw through the afternoon session till the end and then followed suit in the third session as well. (AP Photo)

Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach’s bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century of his career. Kemar Roach looks on at the guilty fielder here. (AP Photo)

Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position in the match. They were unbeaten at the end of Day 3. India reached 185 for three at stumps on the third day of the match on Saturday. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining.

Day 3 could have been very easily been Kemar Roach's. It wasn't to be though, as catches were dropped off his bowling, reviews were not taken off his appeals, his captain did not throw the ball to him often enough. Here, Roach shares a light moment with Rahane at the end of day's play. (AP Photo)

