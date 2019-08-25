Kemar Roach vs India: Luckless hosts put to sword by captain, vice-captain

One of the biggest indicators of Kemar Roach's greatness on Day 3 was that he got Cheteshwar Pujar bowled out - a rare feat. He bowled a leg cutter that jagged back in to dislodge Pujara's bails. India lost three wickets after lunch and it looked like Roach could get West Indies back into the game. Here, Roach reacts angrily, presumably still angry at not having been brought on earlier, as captain Jason Holder tries to gauge whether Roach is still on talking terms with him. (AP Photo)