Jasprit Bumrah’s mastery at the death gave Mumbai Indians their first victory as Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 181 for 5 in reply to 187 for 8 by Mumbai Indians. The match ended in a controversy as RCB required six runs off the final ball in the 188-run chase to take the game into Super Over but the umpires missed a no-ball bowled by Lasith Malinga. (Source: PTI)