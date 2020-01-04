1 / 9

Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes during India's first T20 international against Sri Lanka in the year 2020 where its namesake global meet will gain precedence over everything for the 'Men In Blue'. Out for four months with a back stress fracture, the 26-year-old Bumrah is that precious diamond in this Indian set-up, which had been wrapped in cotton wool during the rehabilitation period. (Source: PTI)