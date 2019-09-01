Sports Gallery Jasprit Bumrah bags hattrick for India against West Indies Jasprit Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica on Saturday as the home team's all-too-familiar batting woes continued with another collapse. Jasprit Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica on Saturday as the home team's all-too-familiar batting woes continued with another collapse. (AP Photo) Jasprit Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica. Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, and Darren Bravo were the three batsmen dismissed by the Indian pacer. (AP Photo) After Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, Bumrah became the third Indian to complete a Test hattrick. (AP Photo) It was the 44th hat-trick in Test history and the first at Sabina Park. (AP Photo) Bumrah picked up three other wickets to finish the day with 6/16 off 9.1 overs. (AP Photo)