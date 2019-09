India finished the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro at the top of the medals tally with five gold, two silver and two bronze. The latest exploits also helped India finish on top of all four ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup stages this year. World number one in women's 10m air rifle, Apurvi Chandela, had partnered Deepak Kumar to win India their fourth gold on the concluding day of the event. The pair won the top medal in the mixed air rifle event. (Source: NRAI)