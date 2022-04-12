3 / 12

Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 had taken Gujarat Titans to 162 for 7 after being sent in to bat, but that was never going to be enough, as Williamson, who struck his first fifty of the season, anchored the Sunrisers' chase, as they crossed the line in 19.1 overs. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)