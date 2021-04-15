Latest news
- Amid vaccine hesitancy, Amritsar points to shortage delaying second dose delivery
- In Kumbh crowd management, a first: RSS workers as Special Police Officers
- Names of BSP govt projects being changed due to casteist prejudice: Mayawati
- Sukhbir promises Dalit deputy CM if voted to power, BJP the CM post
- Workers to owners, a tea belt wilts: ‘50% on sale, no buyers’
- In bypoll-bound Damoh, a village shuts itself to break coronavirus chain
RCB vs SRH in pics: Virat Kohli’s men continue their winning streakUpdated: April 15, 2021 9:50:18 am
- India, Australia, France agree on Indo-Pacific but not on Myanmar
- EntertainmentMaharashtra curfew: Producers plan to shift shoots outside state, film bodies request govt to allow post-production
- EntertainmentFast and Furious 9 new trailer: It's Vin Diesel vs John Cena this time
- TrendingDancers twerk at launch of new Navy ship in Australia, performance deemed 'inappropriate' by netizens
- TrendingWeighing 100 kg, tortoise with joint pain given skateboard to move around
- SportsSunrisers mess up routine chase as RCB record second win in a row
- SportsVirat Kohli reprimanded for smashing chair in RCB dugout
- OpinionBetter communication: what India needs to tackle Covid second wave
- Is the double mutant driving India's ongoing Covid-19 surge?
- LifestyleNavratri 2021: Lose weight while you fast with these five easy tips
- TechnologyVivo X60 Pro+ Review: Stylish design, camera that impresses