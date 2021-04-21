Latest news
- Mamata Banerjee: Centre’s decision to expand vaccination hollow as supply depleted
- West Bengal govt orders ramping up of Covid beds
- Weekend curfew in districts with over 2K active cases: UP govt
- Phase III: Maharashtra to immunise 8.5 cr people, to seek Centre nod to import vaccines
- Import duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials waived off
- Pune Inc welcomes Centre’s move to allow universal vaccination
- Maharashtra on top with highest number of vaccinations
- Covid lockdowns, economic slowdown failed to reduce impact on climate change: WMO
IPL 2021: Mishra magic earns Delhi six-wicket win over MumbaiApril 21, 2021 11:52:35 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amid covid curbs, Punjab farmers from over 1600 villages head to Delhi
- Bihar frontline staff crunch as 700 health workers, cops infected
- EntertainmentI played Irrfan Khan's lover in my first film, was introduced by Mira Nair: Arjun Mathur
- EntertainmentIrrfan Khan's son Babil wants to work with Amitabh Bachchan, says 'I will make Baba's fans proud one day'
- Trending‘Not vaccine, only a peg’: Delhi woman’s interview amid lockdown goes viral
- Trending‘What a good boy’: Watch how a dog rescued another from a swimming pool
- SportsMumbai caught in spin-web
- SportsNervy Hardik, off-colour Rabada & Rohit's dread of Mishra
- OpinionCovid is an opportunity to make structural changes to our largest health insurance and pension schemes
- Explained: How & why of oxygen therapy
- LifestyleSkincare tips: Use these three ingredients to keep dryness at bay
- TechnologyHere's everything Apple announced during its 'Spring loaded' event