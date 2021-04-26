4 / 8

Chennai chose to bat and Jadeja, who was dropped before he'd scored, rocketed his team's total from 154-4 at the end of the 19th over to 191-4 at the end of the 20th. He hit the first four balls of the over for six _ including a no-ball on the third delivery and another on the subsequent free hit _ _ for his 28-ball 62. (Source: PTI)