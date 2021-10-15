2 / 10

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the first player in world cricket to captain a team in 300 T20 games across various competitions during his side's IPL summit clash against Kolkata Kight Riders here. The 40-year-old former India captain, playing his 10th IPL final (ninth for CSK as captain), has led the 'Yellow Brigade' in 214 games across 12 editions that they have taken part out of the 14 IPL seasons.