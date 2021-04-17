Latest news
- Hope time for 1st woman CJI won’t be very far off: Justice Nariman
- Veteran Tamil actor Vivek passes away
- IMD predicts third straight year of normal monsoon
- Direct MSP transfers begin, Punjab farmers ring in the new
- Oxygen crisis: extent, solutions
- Ajeeb Daastaans movie review: In Netflix anthology, something strange this way comes
CSK vs PBKS in Pics: Deepak Chahar brings home smiles on Dhoni’s 200th gameUpdated: April 17, 2021 10:48:21 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Direct MSP transfers begin, Punjab farmers ring in the new
- LIVE: 5th phase of polling underway; BJP to meet EC over Cooch Behar violence
- EntertainmentVivek: A comedy icon who promoted critical thinking and social change
- Veteran Tamil actor Vivek passes away
- TrendingMystery ‘creature’ lurking in Poland tree turns out to be croissant!
- TrendingNetizens can’t keep calm as Dogecoin records the biggest jump
- SportsCSK vs PBKS: Deepak Chahar, the Kings’ slayer
- SportsPBKS vs CSK: KL Rahul tempts fate against Jadeja; Shami gets an earful
- OpinionPandemic is an opportunity to examine our education system
- The extent of the oxygen crisis in India, and solutions
- Lifestyle'Beard or no beard?': Milind Soman asks which look suits him more
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy M42 5G to officially launch in India on April 28