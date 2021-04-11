Latest news
- Odisha seals border with Chhattisgarh amid surge in Covid-19 cases
- France extends gap between mRNA vaccine shots to ramp-up rollout
- How Indian classical and Bollywood music in British schools are bettering the grades
- No entry into temples without e-token, mask; police to ensure social distancing
- Expert: Patients with kidney disease more susceptible to Covid related complications
- After UP jail move, Ansari booked under Arms Act for withholding guns
- In Kerala, two medical students dance their way to healing hate and hearts
- EC frowned on this but uses martyr icon in its Bengal ad
- Uttar Pradesh: 50% attendance in offices, five at a time to be allowed at religious places
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant’s DC open season with seven-wicket win over MS Dhoni’s CSKApril 11, 2021 9:54:12 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- US note echoes 8 earlier ones but its no-consent clause for China, India
- Why Naxals continue to hold out in Chhattisgarh
- EntertainmentBAFTA Awards 2021: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Tenet and Sound of Metal clinch trophies, check out the full winners' list
- EntertainmentHollywood Rewind | Edge of Tomorrow: Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt deliver an off-the-charts action-thriller
- TrendingKyle Jamieson’s 'bat breaking' yorker has netizens churning out memes
- TrendingKerala medical students join 'Rasputin dance challenge' to protest against hate
- SportsCSK vs DC: Target practice for Delhi as Pant's team charge past Chennai
- SportsCSK vs DC: MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate in IPL 2021
- OpinionRafale deal will be exhumed. Until then, the ghost will haunt the government
- How playing for Kohli's RCB might finally liberate Maxwell
- LifestyleShould you confess love this Sunday? Here's what your zodiac says
- TechnologyPlanning to buy a gaming phone? Consider these options starting at Rs 18,999