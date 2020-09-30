8 / 8

Rashid returned to bowl his final over of the day and the 17th over of the innings, and got Pant’s wicket after the left-hander went aerial and Priyam Garg pouched one safely in the deep. DC needed 37 off the last two overs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded not more than nine runs in the penultimate over. While DC scored 12 runs in the last over, SRH managed to seal a 15-run win. (Source: IPL)